Owner and Chef Christopher Collins of The Macintosh shares a recipe for a tasty panzanella salad.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups of Noble Country loaf 1 ½” x 1 ½” cubes
• 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
• 1/8 teaspoon of granulated garlic
• 2 large Heirloom tomatoes, chunks
• 1 persian cucumbers 1/8” disks
• 6 basil leaves, torn 1” pieces
• 1/2 cup of red onion, fine julienne
• 1/3 cup of parmesan Reggiano flakes
• 1/4 cup of Sherry Vinaigrette
for dressing
• 2 tablespoons of shallots, minced
• 2 tablespoons of sherry vinegar
• 1 teaspoon of dijon mustard
• 1/2 teaspoon of honey
• 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
• 1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
for dressing
Place shallots, sherry vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl and let sit for 15 minutes.
for salad
Toss the croutons with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic.
Place on a sheet pan and bake at 350 degrees for 6-7 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
Add dijon mustard and honey; whisk to combine, slowly stream in olive oil, add more salt and pepper if necessary.
In a large bowl, mix the tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and 3/4 of the basil.
Add croutons and toss with vinaigrette. Plate on chilled bowl and garnish with remaining basil and parmesan Reggiano flakes.