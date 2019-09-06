Yum! Try this colorful salad at home. Full recipe: https://bit.ly/2k1RmoI

Owner and Chef Christopher Collins of The Macintosh shares a recipe for a tasty panzanella salad.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 cups of Noble Country loaf 1 ½” x 1 ½” cubes

• 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

• 1/8 teaspoon of granulated garlic

• 2 large Heirloom tomatoes, chunks

• 1 persian cucumbers 1/8” disks

• 6 basil leaves, torn 1” pieces

• 1/2 cup of red onion, fine julienne

• 1/3 cup of parmesan Reggiano flakes

• 1/4 cup of Sherry Vinaigrette

for dressing

• 2 tablespoons of shallots, minced

• 2 tablespoons of sherry vinegar

• 1 teaspoon of dijon mustard

• 1/2 teaspoon of honey

• 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

• 1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

for dressing

Place shallots, sherry vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl and let sit for 15 minutes. 

for salad

Toss the croutons with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic.

Place on a sheet pan and bake at 350 degrees for 6-7 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Add dijon mustard and honey; whisk to combine, slowly stream in olive oil, add more salt and pepper if necessary.

In a large bowl, mix the tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and 3/4 of the basil.

Add croutons and toss with vinaigrette. Plate on chilled bowl and garnish with remaining basil and parmesan Reggiano flakes.

