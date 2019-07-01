Chef Russell of ZuZu Restaurant and Cafe shares a recipe for salmon cooked with sweet corn succotash and charred shisshito peppers.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 ounces of salmon
• 1 cup of corn
• 1/2 cup of diced red pepper
• 1/4 cup of red onion
• 1/4 cup of lima beans, cooked and cooled
• 1/4 cup of fresh herbs
• 1 cup of diced shishito peppers charred (blow torch optional)
• 1 cup of olive oil
• Salt and pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Season salmon with salt and pepper. In a hot pan, add oil and sear salmon until golden brown. Put pan in the oven for 6 minutes until salmon is cooked to medium.
Cook all the veggies together with the beans and season with salt and pepper.
Mix shishito peppers with olive oil and let sit for one full day. Place the succotash in the middle of the bowl and place salmon on top.
Finish with micro basil and shishito oil. Enjoy!
