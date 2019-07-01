Chef Russell of ZuZu Restaurant and Cafe shares a recipe with mushrooms and herb goat cheese and roasted garlic for a great fondue.
INGREDIENTS
For mushrooms
• 1/2 pound of Oyster mushrooms
• 1 bulb of chopped garlic
• 1 piece of sliced shallot
• 1 tablespoon of butter, unsalted
For herb goat cheese sauce
• 2 ounces of goat cheese
• 1/2 cup of heavy cream
• 1/4 teaspoon of chopped thyme
• 1/2 teaspoon of chopped basil
For roasted garlic
• 1 whole garlic bulb
• 1/2 cup of olive oil
• Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
For mushrooms
Heat a large sauté pan on medium high. Start with a drizzle of oil and add in butter. Sauté mushrooms until tender for about 5 minutes, add garlic and shallots and cook for 3 more minutes. Remove from heat.
For herb goat cheese sauce
Reduce cream by half, remove from the heat and stir in goat cheese and herbs.
For roasted garlic
Take the whole garlic bulb and cut the bottom end off. Place in a shallow pan and pour half way up the pan with olive oil and season with salt.
Cover with foil and bake at 300 degrees until garlic is tender.
To plate
Ladle the goat cheese fondue down on the plate and spoon the mushrooms over the top. Serve with the whole garlic bulb and grilled sourdough bread. Enjoy!
