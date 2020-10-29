Cheesy chicken dip? Sign me up! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/34Cws48

Our very own Suzanne Bissett shares a recipe for a jazzed up version of the classic queso dip.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 - 14 ounce can of diced tomatoes with green chile peppers

• 1 pound of processed cheese food (Velveeta) cubed

• 2 large cooked skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, shredded

• 1/3 cup of sour cream

• 1/4 cup of diced green onion

• 1 1/2 tablespoons of taco seasoning mix

• 2 tablespoons of minced jalapeno pepper, or to taste

• 1 cup of black beans, rinsed and drained

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the diced tomatoes, processed cheese, chicken meat, sour cream, green onion, taco seasoning, and jalapeno pepper into a slow cooker.

Cook on High, stirring occasionally until the cheese has melted and the dip is hot, 1 to 2 hours.

Stir in the black beans and cook 15 more minutes to reheat.

