Our very own Suzanne Bissett shares a recipe for a jazzed up version of the classic queso dip.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 - 14 ounce can of diced tomatoes with green chile peppers
• 1 pound of processed cheese food (Velveeta) cubed
• 2 large cooked skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, shredded
• 1/3 cup of sour cream
• 1/4 cup of diced green onion
• 1 1/2 tablespoons of taco seasoning mix
• 2 tablespoons of minced jalapeno pepper, or to taste
• 1 cup of black beans, rinsed and drained
INSTRUCTIONS
Place the diced tomatoes, processed cheese, chicken meat, sour cream, green onion, taco seasoning, and jalapeno pepper into a slow cooker.
Cook on High, stirring occasionally until the cheese has melted and the dip is hot, 1 to 2 hours.
Stir in the black beans and cook 15 more minutes to reheat.