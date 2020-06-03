Our YLAZ host Suzanne Bissett shares an easy to make recipe for some yummy cake pops.
INGREDIENTS
• 36 chocolate sandwich cookies
• 1 – 8 ounce of cream cheese, softened
• 12 ounces of white chocolate, melted
INSTRUCTIONS
In a food processor, finely crush the cookies, reserving about 2 tablespoons of the mixture for sprinkling on top of the pops.
In a large bowl, combine the cookie crumbs and cream cheese, stirring until evenly mixed.
Chill the mixture for about an hour or until it can be rolled into a ball and hold its shape.
Divide and roll the mixture into golf ball-sized balls.
Dip the pops in the melted white chocolate and place on a; baking lined with parchment paper.
Sprinkle the reserved cookie crumbs on top of the pops before the chocolate hardens.