Stuffed with variety of fillings and flavors, these Onigiri Rice Balls make an ideal quick snack or sandwiches for lunch.
INGREDIENTS
For Steamed Rice
• 2 cups of uncooked Japanese short grain rice
• 2 ½ cups of water
INSTRUCTIONS
Put the rice in a large bowl and gently wash the rice in a circular motion and discard the water. Repeat this process about 3-4 times.
Let the rice soak in water for 30 minutes. Then transfer the rice into a sieve and drain completely, at least 15 minutes.
Combine the 2 ½ cups of water and the rice in to a heavy-bottom pot and cover. Bring to a boil over medium heat.
Once water is boiling, turn the heat to the lowest setting and continue to cook covered for 12 to 13 minutes, or until the water is completely absorbed. Check periodically to see if there is any water left, close the lid and continue cooking for another minute or so.
Remove the pot with the lid on from the heat and let it steam for another 10 minutes. Then transfer the rice onto a large plate or a Sushi Oke. Fluff the rice with a rice scooper. Let the cooked rice cool a bit, enough for you to be able to hold rice without burning your hands. Do not let the rice completely cool down.
INGREDIENTS
Items for making Onigiri (Japanse rice ball) fillings
- Salt (kosher or sea salt)
- 4 Sheets of Nori (seaweed)
- Salted Salmon (1 fillet)
- Okaka, 2 packages of Katsuobushi dried bonito flakes
- 2 Tbsp of Soy Sauce
- 3 Umeboshi (Japanese pickled plum that you purchase)
- Seasoned Kombu (that you purchase)
- 3 pieces of Sausage of your choice (sliced and cooked)
- White and Black sesame seeds (roasted/toasted) for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
For Salted Salmon
Sprinkle kosher salt on both sides of the Salmon fillet. Cook in a medium saute pan over medium high heat until cooked through.
Break the cooked Salmon into flakes and set aside.
For Umeboshi filling
Place Umeboshi (Japanese pickled plums) onto a 10” x 10” sheet of plastic wrap. Fold in half and squeeze the seed out from each Umeboshi. Discard the seeds and keep the Umeboshi flesh.
For Okaka filling
Put the Katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes) into a bowl and add 2 Tbsp of Soy Sauce. Mix well, Katsuobushi should be moisten but soy sauce should not be left at the bottom of the bowl.
For Sausage filling
Cut Sausages into bite size pieces and cook in a saute pan until browned. Set aside to cool.
To make the Onigiri (Japanese rice ball)
Cut the Nori sheets in thirds (1/3).
Wet both of your hands with water to keep the rice from sticking to your hands.
Then put some salt in your hands and rub to spread all around your palms. How much salt? Three finger tips in Kosher Salt.
Scoop out a handful of warm rice (about 1/3 cup) into one hand. Create a small well (indentation) in the center of the rice.
Put one kind of the fillings (about 1 to 2 tsp.) inside. Mold the rice with your hands around the well to cover your filling completely.
Press the rice around the filling to gently form the rice into a triangle. Using your fingers (thumb, index finger, middle finger) to make a triangle corner. Your hands should be just firm enough so the Onigiri does not fall apart. You do not want to squeeze the rice too tight.
Wrap the Onigiri with Nori (seaweed).
Place a little bit of each filling on top of the Onigiri so you know which kind it is.
Enjoy!
