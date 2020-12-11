How easy and delicious! Full recipe:

Olive Tapenade

Adapted from Alton Brown

Yields: 1 ½ cups

½ pound pitted olives (I like to use a mix of olives like kalamata and green)

1½ teaspoons anchovy paste

2 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 tablespoons capers

¼ cup sun dried tomatoes packed in oil

¼ cup basil leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (optional)

Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Process until the mixture forms a course paste. You will need to scrape the sides of the bowl about halfway through processing.

Transfer to a bowl and serve with crackers, baguette, grissini, etc.

