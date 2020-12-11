Olive Tapenade
Adapted from Alton Brown
Yields: 1 ½ cups
½ pound pitted olives (I like to use a mix of olives like kalamata and green)
1½ teaspoons anchovy paste
2 cloves garlic, minced
2-3 tablespoons capers
¼ cup sun dried tomatoes packed in oil
¼ cup basil leaves
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (optional)
Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Process until the mixture forms a course paste. You will need to scrape the sides of the bowl about halfway through processing.
Transfer to a bowl and serve with crackers, baguette, grissini, etc.