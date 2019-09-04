Chef Matthew from Mora Italian Restaurant shares a recipe for scallops cooked with artichokes and capers.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of bay scallops, fresh
• 2 ounces of artichokes, diced
• 2 ounces of capers, rinsed
• 2 ounces of tomato, diced/no seeds
• 1/2 a lemon peel
• 1 cup of olive oil
• 1/2 a teaspoon of chili flake
• 2 teaspoons of parsley, chopped
• 1 teaspoon of chives, chopped
• Salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
In a heavy bottomed saute pan add the olive oil and warm gently over low heat.
Once the oil is just barely hot, add the lemon peel and chili flake and allow to infuse for thirty seconds.
Add the scallops and allow to cook, again very gently. You just want to warm the scallops through, you do not want to cook the very hard.
Add the capers and artichokes and warm through.
Take off the heat now add the tomatoes and herbs.
Serve immediately, and note that this dish should be served slightly above room temperature.