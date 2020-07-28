Blogger and Chef Kyndra Kelly from Kyndra's Kitchen shares a recipe for a refreshing fruit skillet crisp.
INGREDIENTS
for filling
• 4-5 cups chopped, mixed fruit (I used a combination of peaches, plums, blackberries,
• blueberries, strawberries, raspberries
• 1/4 cup flour OR tapioca flour OR cornstarch
• 1/3 cup of granulated sugar
• juice of 1/2 a lemon
• 1/8 teaspoon almond or vanilla extract (if desired)
for topping - double for extra topping!
• 1/2 stick butter, softened
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 1/4 cup flour OR oat flour
• 1/2 cup oats
• 1/2 cup chopped pecans
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat oven to 350 degrees and have a 10-12-inch skillet ready.
In medium bowl, mix fruit with flour, sugar, lemon juice and extract (if using).
In small bowl mix streusel ingredients until small clumps form.
Add fruit to skillet and top with streusel mixture spreading evenly.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes until bubbly and streusel is lightly
browned.
Serve warm or at room temperature with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.