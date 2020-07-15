Owner and Chef Maggie Norris of Whisked Away Cooking School shares a wonderful recipe for mini tartlets.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup flour, plus more for rolling crust
• 1 cup cornmeal
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary (about 3 sprigs)
• 2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cubed
• up to 1/4 cup cold water
• 4 cups chopped peaches (about 8 medium peaches)
• 8 tablespoons fig jam
• Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Line a sheet tray with parchment paper.
To the bowl of a food processor, add flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and rosemary.
Pulse until well combined.
Add the butter cubes and pulse until the mixture looks like coarse meal.
The biggest piece of butter should be no bigger than a pea.
Add the cold water 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing until the dough forms a ball.
Carefully remove the dough from the food processor.
Form it into a disk and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill for at least 30 minutes.
Peel and dice the peaches into 1/2” cubes.
Remove the dough from the refrigerator.
Divide into 4 equal pieces.
On a lightly floured surface roll each piece of dough into a circle, about 1/4” thick (the more imperfect the better).
Transfer the dough rounds to the sheet tray.
Spread about 2 tablespoons of fig jam on the dough, leaving a 2” border.
Pile about 1 cup of peaches into the center of the tart dough on top of the jam.
Fold the edges of the dough in towards the center, making a rustic crust around the peaches.
Transfer the sheet tray to the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until the crust is a light golden brown.
Remove from the oven and let cool 5-10 minutes on the sheet tray.
Transfer each tart to separate plates.
Top with whipped cream or ice cream and serve.