Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for yummy biscuit size BLTs that would make a great snack.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream
• 2 cups self-rising flour
• 1 large tomato, diced
• 1/4 of cup mayonnaise
• 4 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked
• 1 small bunch arugula
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 475º F. Lightly coat rimmed baking sheet or cast iron skillet with vegetable shortening. Set aside.
Add flour to a large mixing bowl. Slowly pour in heavy whipping cream and stir gently until just combined. Do not over mix.
Pour biscuit dough onto a floured counter top or dough board. Gently pat or roll to about 1/2-inch thick.
Cut out biscuits using about a 2-inch biscuit cutter. Place biscuits into skillet or on baking sheet pan, leaving about an inch between biscuits to allow them to rise and cook fully.
Place in preheated oven and bake about 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.
In a small bowl, mix tomato with mayonnaise. Split biscuits. Layer each with mayo mixture, 2-inch piece bacon, and arugula.