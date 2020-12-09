Owner and Chef Maggie Norris of Whished Away Cooking School shares a recipe for mini pies.
INGREDIENTS
for crust
• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon sugar, plus more for top of pies
• 2 sticks unsalted butter, cubed
• 4 tablespoons cold water
for filling
• 6 apples (I like fuji + galas)
• 6 tablespoons sugar
• 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/4 teaspoon allspice
• 2 tablespoons heavy cream
INSTRUCTIONS
In the bowl of a food processor, add flour, salt and sugar.
Pulse to combine.
Add the butter and pulse until the biggest piece of butter is not bigger than the size of a pea.
Add the water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing in between each addition.
Once the dough starts to form a ball, remove from the food processor and form into a ball.
Place on plastic wrap, press into a disk, wrap plastic and place in fridge until you are ready to assemble the pies.
Peel, core, quarter and slice apples (about ¼” thick).
Add to a medium bowl with sugar, flour, cinnamon and allspice.
Mix well.
Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.
You can also leave them overnight in the fridge.
When you are ready to assemble the pies, preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Roll the dough into a disk about ¼” thick.
With a 4 ½” cookie cutter, cut 6 circles.
Roll each circle into a 6” circle.
Place in jumbo muffin cups.
Re-roll the dough and cut into strips about ½” wide.
Fill each muffin cup with apples.
It will seem like a lot, but they shrink when they cook.
Form a lattice on top of each cup.
Trim edges and pinch to seal.
Brush with heavy cream and sprinkle with sugar.
Bake for 10 minutes on 400 degrees.
Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake another 25 minutes or until crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.
Let cool in tin for 5 minutes then gently remove to serving plates.