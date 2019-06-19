Chef Jennifer from the Market Restaurant shares a recipe for a Mexican salad full of wonderful flavors.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 ears of fresh corn shucked, kernels cut off the cob
• 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise
• 4 ounces of cotija or feta cheese, finely crumbled, plus more for serving
• 3/4 cup of white onion, finely chopped
• 3/4 cup of fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped
• 1-2 jalapeño peppers, minced with stem and seeds removed
• 2 medium garlic cloves, grated or pressed
• 2 limes, juiced
• 1 teaspoon ancho chili powder, plus more for serving
• Sea salt for tasting
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Corn tip: Break cobs in half and then cut the kernels off with a sharp knife. This gives you a stable base for cutting and more control when removing the kernels.
Line a rimmed half sheet pan with parchment paper or foil and place the corn kernels in an even layer on the pan. Roast in the oven for 30-40 minutes, tossing every 15 minutes or so until the kernels begin to brown. Remove from the oven and let cool a bit.
In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic and 1 teaspoon of chili powder.
Stir together well and add a pinch of sea salt. Add the slightly cooled and roasted corn and mix.
Taste to see if more sea salt is needed. Before serving, crumble extra cotija cheese on top of the salad and a sprinkle of chili powder. Can be made the day before and kept in the refrigerator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.