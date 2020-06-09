Cookbook Author Barbara Fenzl shares a recipe for a Mexican favorite Esquites.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 ears of corn, husked
• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
• 2 tablespoons sour cream
• 2 tablespoons chopped green onion
• 1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
• 1/2 teaspoon fresh lime zest
• 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
• Salt to taste
• 1/8 teaspoon chipotle powder
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat a stove-top or barbecue grill to medium high.
Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until the kernels are lightly charred and tender, about 10 minutes.
Allow to cool and cut the kernels off the cob and put into a bowl.
Using the back of a large knife, scrape each cob along the core, collecting the corn “milk”.
Add to the bowl with the kernels.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients; taste for salt.
Add the kernels and milk to the bowl and toss to combine.
Serve with tortilla chips or as a vegetable side dish.