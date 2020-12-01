Our very own Suzanne Bissett shares an easy recipe for a tasty Mexican casserole.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of lean ground beef
• 2 cups of salsa
• 1 – 16 ounce can of chili beans, drained
• 3 cups of tortilla chips, crushed
• 2 cups of sour cream
• 1 – 2ounc can sliced black olives, drained
• 1/2 cup of chopped green onion
• 1/2 cup of chopped fresh tomatoes
• 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese
INSRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef until no longer pink.
Stir in salsa, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed.
Stir in beans and heat through.
Spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray,
Spread crushed tortilla chips in dish, and then spoon beef mixture over chips.
Spread sour cream over beef, and sprinkle olives, green onion, and tomato over the sour cream.
Top with cheddar cheese.
Bake for 30 minutes.