Cauliflower Tacos! Chef Rich Hinojosa shares a recipe for Mesa Fried Cauliflower Tacos
INGREDIENTS
Masa
• 2 cups of Masa Harina
• 3 1/2 cups of water
• 2 Tbsp canola oil
• Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix all of the masa ingredients together and set aside. It should be thick, but thin enough to dip the cauliflower into it
INGREDIENTS
Cauliflower
• 1 head of cauliflower, stem removed, florets cut into flat wedges
• 1 cup of flour (use Gluten Free flour to keep the recipe gluten free)
• Salt
• 2 cups canola oil for frying
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat 2 cups of canola oil in a large pot, to 375 degrees
Dredge the cauliflower florets into the flour and salt, then dip into the masa batter, then carefully into the oil.
Fry until golden brown and crispy. Place them onto a paper towel lined tray and season with salt.
Repeat until all cauliflower is fried.
INGREDIENTS
Vinaigrette
• 4 Tbsp red curry paste
• 1/2 cup of rice wine vinegar
• 3 Tbsp orange juice
• 1/4 bunch of cilantro
• 1/2 cup canola oil
• Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Place all ingredients into a blender, and puree until smooth.
Taste, re season if necessary. Adjust oil/vinegar quantities to suit your taste
INGREDIENTS
Mayo
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1 lime juiced
• Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix the mayo and lime juice in a bowl, season with salt. Set aside
Enjoy!
