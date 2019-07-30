Chef Matthew of Mora Italian shares a side salad that is full of Italian flavors.
INGREDIENTS
For arugula vinaigrette
• 1 cantaloupe cut into large pieces (no seeds or skin)
• 1 honeydew, cut into large pieces (no seeds or skin)
• 1 cup of arugula leaves, blanched and chopped finely
• 1/4 cup of mint leaves, torn
• 4 tablespoons of sherry vinegar
• 1 egg yolk
• 1 cup of extra virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper to taste
For garnish
• Marinated melons
• 8 prosciutto slices
• 3 lobster tails
• 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon of chili oil
INSTRUCTIONS
For arugula vinaigrette
In a mixing bowl combine the vinegar, egg yolk and arugula leaves.
Slowly add the olive oil to the mixing bowl while whisking until the dressing is light and creamy.
Toss the melons into the dressing. Add the torn mint leaves. Set aside at room temperature.
To garnish
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and pour over top of the lobster tails.
Allow the tails to poach in the water for 3 minutes then transfer to large bath of ice water.
Once the lobster tails are cooled, remove them from the shell and cut into half-inch slices. Toss with the olive and chili oil. Set aside.
On a large serving platter, arrange the marinated melons however you see fit and top with the slices of prosciutto and lobster.
