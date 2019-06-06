Chef Christopher from The Collins shares a tasty and easy recipe for meatballs.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 1/2 pound of ground beef
• 1 pound of Italian sausage
• 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
• 3 eggs
• 1 cup of panko bread crumbs
• 1/2 cup of milk
• 1 cup of grated Parmesan
• 1 tablespoon of dried oregano
• 1 tablespoon of dried thyme leaves
• 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
• 1 tablespoon of red pepper flakes
• 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh parsley
• 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh basil
• 1 1/2 tablespoon of black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix beef and sausage together in a large mixing bowl.
In a smaller bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix well. Add mixture to meat and mix very well.
Portion a 1-ounce meatball and cook. Taste for flavor. If necessary, add more salt to mixture and test again. Repeat until desired flavor is achieved.
