Chef Christopher Collins of The Collins Small Batch Kitchen shares an easy recipe for crab cakes.
INGREDIENTS
for citrus aioli
• 1 cup mayo
• 1/4 cup lemon juice
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of hot sauce
• 1/4 teaspoon of tarragon, minced
• Zest from 2 lemons
for crab cake
• 2 pounds of crab meat
(Blue Crab or Dungeness)
• 1 egg beaten
• 1 cup mayo
• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon of parsley, minced
• 1 teaspoon of Old Bay
• 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
• 2 cups course bread crumbs
INSTRUCTIONS
for citrus aioli
Mix all ingredients in a bowl until well combined.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
for crab cakes
Mix all ingredients except crab in a bowl.
Gently fold crab into mixture being careful not to break up the crab.
Portion into 4 ounce patties lightly pressing together to form into cakes.
Sprinkle half of bread crumbs on each side of cake and lightly pat together.
Hold in refrigerator for service for at least one hour, max 12 hours, to chill and set the cake.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Heat 2-3 tablespoons of clarified butter/extra virgin olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium high heat until hot and shimmering.
Cook cakes 2-3 min, gently flip and continue cooking until golden brown for an additional 2-3 minutes.
Add more clarified butter/extra virgin olive oil as needed.
Place skillet in oven for an additional 3 minutes to bring internal temperature to approx 145-155 degrees.
5. Spread 2 tablespoons of Citrus Aioli on plate and then place hot crab cakes on top of the aioli.