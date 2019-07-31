Chef Matthew of Mora Italian shares an easy dessert recipe with berries and an Italian cream.
INGREDIENTS
For zabaglione
• 4 egg yolks
• 1/2 cup of sugar
• 1/2 cup of Marsala Wine
• Pinch of salt
For berries
• 1 pint of strawberries, quartered
• 1 pint of blackberries, whole
• 1 orange, zest and juice
• 1 tablespoon of basil, torn
• 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil
• 2 teaspoons of sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
For zabaglione
Over a double boiler - fill a pot about 1/4 full with water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and fit a bowl into the pot.
The bottom of the bowl should not reach the water (at least 2″ to 3″ space between the bowl and water is optimal).
Whisk in the egg yolks, sugar and salt until the mixture thickens (like custard).
Add the marsala wine and set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.
for berries
In a bowl mix all of the ingredients together and allow to marinate for 20mins.
to plate
Divide the berries amongst 4 serving bowls or rocks glasses.
Pour the zabaglione evenly over the berries.
Garnish with additional small basil leaves or mint may be substituted.
