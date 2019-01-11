Mapo Tofu (Mabo Doufu)
This is a pork and tofu dish that originated in the Sichuan province in China. Due to the many Chinese immigrants settling in places like Yokohama japan. Chinese dishes have found their place in mainstream Japanese diets. Mabo doufu as the Japanese call it as been slightly adapted for the Japanese palate.
Serving size 4
1/2 cup Dashi
2 tsp potato starch
2 tsp soy sauce
1 tsp sugar
1 tbsp sesame seed oil
2 medium cloves of garlic (minced)
2 tsp ginger (minced)
4 green onions white stems (sliced in thin) Used sliced thin green tops for garnish
1 tbsp fermented black bean paste
1/2 tsp Sichuan peppercorns
8 ounces pork (ground)
2 tsp doubanjiang (chili bean paste)
14 ounce block of firm tofu (drained, cut into 3/4" cubes)
1. Add the dashi, potato starch, soy sauce and sugar to a small bowl and stir to combine. Set aside to use later.
2. Heat a large fry pan on medium-high heat. Add the sesame oil, garlic, ginger and green onions and stir-fry with a spatula until fragrant then add Sichuan pepper and black bean paste.
3. Add the ground pork and use the spatula to break it into small grains of meat. After the pork is cooked add chili bean paste and stir until evenly distributed through out the meat. Add tofu and gently stir into your meat mixture. Do not stir too hard or the tofu will break apart.
4. Take your dashi mixture and stir well as it may have settled while set aside. Pour the mixture into your pork and tofu mixture. Gently stir or toss to coat and then bring to a boil until the sauce thickens.
5. Place Mabo tofu on top of freshly cooked rice and top with green onions.
Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.