Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe shares a recipe with jicama which is a cross between apples and water chestnuts.
INGREDIENTS
For dressing
• 1 cup of olive oil
• 2/3 cup of lime juice
• 1/4 cup of cholula
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1 teaspoon of pepper
• 1 teaspoon of sugar
For salad
• 1 medium sized jicama peeled and cut into thick matchbook style pieces
• 2 oranges peeled and cut into thick slices
• 1/4 cup of diced onion
• 3 radishes cut in half and sliced
• 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro
INSTRUCTIONS
For the dressing
Mix dressing ingredients well and set aside.
For the salad
In a large bowl, toss together the salad ingredients and pour enough dressing to coat. Serve the salad on a plate. Sprinkle a little chile and lime powder over the top, as desired.
