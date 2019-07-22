Chef Adrianne from Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar shares a recipe for a tasty ceviche.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 8-ounce Mahi Mahi fillet, skinless, de-bone, diced into small cubes
• 1 tablespoon of lime juice
• 1 teaspoon of jalapeño, deveined, seeded, minced
• 1 tablespoon of red onion minced
• 1 tablespoon of cilantro minced
• 1/4 of cup yellow tomato, minced
• 1/4 of cup watermelon, small dice
• 1/4 of teaspoon Kosher salt
• 1 jalapeño thinly sliced
• 1 radish thinly sliced
• 1/4 of watermelon, thinly sliced
• 1 teaspoon chives minced
INSTRUCTIONS
In a bowl, add cut Mahi Mahi, lime juice, jalapeño, onion and cilantro. Stir to combine. Add yellow tomato, watermelon and salt. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for a few hours.
To plate, place thin slices of watermelon overlaying each other over the entire length of the plate.
Add the ceviche in a line on top of the watermelon. Garnish with jalapeño, radish and chives.
