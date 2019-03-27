Lobster Cocktail with Mango, Avocado, Cucumber & Mint
Yield: 4 Servings
1-2 each Cucumber, peeled and cut into thin strips. (About 12oz. total)
As needed Kosher salt
¼ cup Rice wine vinegar
Pinch Brown sugar
1 scant tsp Thai red curry paste
1 Tbsp Braggs “Amino Acids” (Substitute soy sauce)
2 Tbsp Vegetable oil
1 recipe Ginger Tomatoes (recipe follows)
1-2 each Avocado, diced (depending on size)
1 each (1-1/2lb) Maine lobster, steamed, chilled, meat removed and cut in ½” chunks
1 each Mango, peeled, seeded and diced
1 each Radish, sliced
1 tsp Black sesame seeds
1 sprig Mint
1. Combine the cucumber and about ½ tsp salt in a mixing bowl. Allow to sit for 5 minutes, squeeze gently to “bruise” and let rest another 5 minutes. Squeeze all the water out of the cucumber and set aside.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, brown sugar, curry paste and amino acids, whisk in the oil.
3. Dress the cucumber, avocado and lobster with a bit of the vinaigrette, stir to coat.
4. Assemble the parfait: Place some of the cucumber in the bottom of a parfait glass. Follow with some mango, then the tomato, avocado and lobster. Depending on the height of your parfait glass, repeat if necessary so there are two layers of each finishing with the lobster.
5. Garnish the top with radish, sesame seeds and a mint sprig.
