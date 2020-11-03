Registered Dietitian Jamie Miller from The Village Health Club shares a recipe for a wonderful potato soup.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 medium Idaho potatoes, quartered (~4 cups)
• 1/2 head cauliflower, chopped (~4 cups)
• 6 cloves garlic, whole and smashed
• 1/2 white onion, chopped
• 1 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
• 3–4 cups low sodium chicken or vegetable broth
for toppings
• 6 strips of turkey bacon, cooked and diced
• 1/2 cup chopped green onions
• 1/2 cup shredded 2% cheddar cheese
• Freshly cracked pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Place potatoes, cauliflower, onions, and garlic on the baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Then, toss and make sure all vegetables are coated.
Place in the oven and roast vegetables for 30- 40minutes.
Pour the cooked vegetables into a blender, add 3 cups of broth, and blend until smooth (keep blender vented if the vegetables are still warm).
If you prefer a thinner consistency, add another ½-1 cup broth.
Next, add soup to a large pot on the stove and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to simmer and let cook for 10-15 minutes.
Serve warm in bowls with turkey bacon.