Lo Toast:
1 ea tub whipped cream cheese
1 ea tub mascarpone cheese
3 tablespoons each herbs of choice (dill, mint and chives are all great choices)
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons beet juice
Combine all ingredients together until smooth. Add more beet juice for more vibrant color. Season to taste.
Toppings
1/2 of 1 Persian cucumber
2 ea snap peas, sliced
2 ea slices watermelon radish (or regular breakfast radish)
Spread about 1oz of spread across a toast slice of bread. Spread cucumbers and snap peas across the toast. Place the slices of radish across the toast. Top with olive oil and salt.
DIY Petite Fours:
2x batch of your favorite cake in a 9 x 13 pan. (Any flavor)
1 package of vanilla flavored almond bark
various decorating supplies (sprinkles, edible decor, flower petals, etc.)
Bake cakes per instructions and allow cakes to cool before placing the cakes in the freezer for about 10.
Remove from freezer and cut cake into about 1 inch cubes. Place back into freezer fro about 1 hour or until completely frozen.
Use instructions on package to warm almond bark.
Skewer each piece and dip into almond bark until coated. Top with candy, sprinkles or other desired decorations and place on a wired rack to set.
Serve.
