Chef Perry from Queen Creek Olive Mill shares a recipe for a fun appetizer that everyone can enjoy.
INGREDIENTS
assembly line style
• Your favorite hummus (can also use cream cheese or goat cheese)
• mini peppers
• minced red onion
• chopped grape tomatoes
• crumbled feta cheese
• Queen Creek Olive Mill Traditional Balsamic Vinegar
• Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Slice each pepper in half through the stem so half of the stem is left on each halved pepper
Top with hummus (can use cream cheese or goat cheese) and sprinkle with the other ingredients.
Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Drizzle with hot sauce or sriracha for a bit of a kick
