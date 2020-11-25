Registered Dietitian Jamie Miller from The Village Health Club shares a yummy recipe for some pumpkin fluff.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 can pure pumpkin puree
• 1/3 cup pure maple syrup, or to taste
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
• 1 container light coconut whipped topping, thawed
• For garnish: gingersnap cookies and chopped pecans
INSTRUCTIONS
Stir together the pumpkin, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice.
Gently fold in whipped topping until well incorporated.
Taste and adjust for preferred sweetness.
Spoon into bowls and garnish with a sprinkle of chopped pecans and a gingersnap cookie.