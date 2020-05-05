Owner and Chef Danielle Leoni from The Breadfruit and Rum Bar shares a wonderful recipe for a lemon cake.
INGREDIENTS
for cake
• 2 cups of Hayden all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1 teaspoon of baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda
• 2 cups of organic sugar
• 1/2 cup of vegetable or canola oil
• 2/3 cups of buttermilk
• 2 lemons
• 6 tablespoons of lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
• 4 eggs
for syrup
• 1/2 cup of powdered sugar
• 1/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
for glaze
• 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar
• 2 teaspoons of lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons of butter, melted
• 1 tablespoon of buttermilk
INSTRUCTIONS
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease two 81/2 inch metal baking pan with oil or butter.
Line the bottom of the tin with parchment paper.
Great the parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, oil, buttermilk, lemon zest and juice, vanilla and eggs until smooth.
Add the dry ingredients to the liquid ingredients and whisk until just combined.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
Bake 350 degrees until golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 30-35 minutes.
While the cake is in the oven, make the syrup and glaze.
In a small bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 3 tablespoons lemon juice until they form a thin syrup.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons powdered sugar and 2 teaspoons lemon juice, the butter and milk until they form a thicker, smooth glaze.
Remove the pan from the oven and let the cake cool for 5 minutes.
Using a toothpick or the tines of a fork, poke the cake all over.
Slowly drizzle the syrup evenly over the cake and let the cake cool completely.
Pour the glaze onto the center of the cake and spread it evenly over the top.
Scatter more lemon zest over the cake, to garnish.
Let the cake stand for 10 minutes to set the glaze before serving from the pan.