Chef Perry from the Queen Creek Olive Mill shares a refreshing cauliflower salad with a lemony twist for a great side dish.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 Head of Cauliflower, Finely Chopped (About 3 Cups)
• 2 Celery Stalks, Diced
• 1/4 Cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Arizona Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• Zest of 1 Lemon
• 3 tablespoons of fresh Lemon Juice
• 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard
• 2 Garlic Cloves, Minced
• Salt & Pepper
• 1/4 cup Golden Raisins
• 1/4 Cup Lightly Toasted Sliced Almonds
• 4 Green Onions, Chopped
• 1/4 Cup Chopped Fresh Herbs (Parsley, Basil, Mint)
INSTRUCTIONS
In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, and zest, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt and pepper.
In another bowl, toss together the cauliflower, celery, raisins, almonds, onions, and herbs.
Pour the dressing over the salad and toss again.
Taste, and adjust seasonings as needed.
Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.