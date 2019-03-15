Lemon Tart
Ingredients:
6 Lemons, juiced
6 Whole eggs
5 Egg yolks
8 oz. Granulated sugar
9 oz. Unsalted butter
Zest of 2 lemons
Preparation:
Combine lemon juice, eggs, yolks and sugar in a glass bowl set over a simmering pot of water. Whip until very thick. Melt butter in the microwave. Fold butter and lemon zest into lemon mixture. Pour into pre-baked tart shell (pate sucre). Place under the boiler until the top of the tart is browned (about 3-4 minutes).
Pate Sucre Recipe:
8 oz. Unsalted butter, softened
8 oz. Granulated sugar
3 Whole eggs
21 oz. Pastry flour
½ tsp. Salt
Preparation:
In a stand mixer, combine sugar and softened butter. Add eggs (one at a time), salt, and gradually mix in flour until just incorporated. Remove from mixer, form the dough into a flattened circle and let rest for 30 minutes in the refrigerator before using. Roll cold dough out on a lightly floured surface until desired thickness. Transfer carefully to tart shell and fill with pie weights (or dried beans). Bake in preheated 375F degree oven for 20 minutes. Remove and allow to cool before filling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.