Chef Maggie Norris of Whisked Away Cooking School shares this recipe for lemon cream scones.
Servings: 8
INGREDIENTS
For the Scones:
• 1/3 cup granulated sugar
• Lemon zest, from one large lemon
• 2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
• 8 tablespoons butter, frozen
• 1 egg
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
For the Glaze:
• 1 cup powdered sugar
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed
• 3 tablespoons butter, melted
• 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a medium bowl, combine sugar and lemon zest. Using your fingertips, mix together. Stir in flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using largest holes on a box grater, grate frozen butter. Add to flour mixture and mix until it resembles coarse meal.
In a small bowl, combine egg and cream and mix well. Pour into flour mixture. Mix well, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Scrape dough out onto a lightly floured surface.
Using hands, shape dough into a ball, making sure to fold in all the loose clumps. Shape into a 7-inch circle, approximately 3/4 inch thick, and cut into 8 equal pieces. With space between each triangle, place on a parchment-covered baking sheet. Bake for approximately 15 minutes, or until golden. Allow scones to cool and prepare glaze.
In a small bowl, combine all of the glaze ingredients and whisk until smooth. Drizzle glaze over cooled scones and allow glaze to harden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.