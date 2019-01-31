Lamb Meatballs
• 1 medium onion, peeled and finely diced
• ¼ cup milk
• 2 eggs, large
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• Pinch red-pepper flakes
• Pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
• 2 pounds ground lamb
• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 1 cup bread crumbs
• ¼ cup chopped parsley
• 1 Cup provolone chopped
• 1 Cup minced mint
• 4 garlic cloves minced
FOR THE SAUCE
• 1 28-ounce can whole tomatoes
• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 bunch basil
• Red-pepper flakes to taste
• 1 medium onion, peeled and diced
•
• ½ teaspoon ground cumin
• Pinch ground cinnamon
• Pinch cayenne pepper
• ½ teaspoon white sugar
• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1. Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, mix together the onion, milk soaked bread , eggs, cumin, red pepper and cayenne. Put the lamb in the bowl, and season it aggressively with salt and pepper. and mint and combine the mixture well. Shape the meat into 3 ounce balls that are a little larger than golf balls
2. Grease a baking pan with olive oil, and put the meatballs onto it, spaced evenly. Place beneath the broiler, and cook, turning once or twice, until the meatballs are well browned, approximately 5 to 7 minutes, then set meatballs aside. Turn oven to 400.
3. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Pass the tomatoes through a food mill, or whizz them quickly in a food processor. Heat a saucepan over medium-high heat for a minute, then add olive oil,red pepper and shake to combine. Cook for another minute, then add onion, basil, cayenne and sauté until the onions are translucent, approximately 5 to 7 minutes. Add tomatoes, , along with salt and pepper.
4. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes over medium-low heat, until reduced by a third. Adjust seasoning.
5. Pour the tomato sauce into a large baking dish that you can put on the table. Transfer the meatballs to the sauce, putting them about ½ inch from each other. Bake for 15 or 20 minutes, until the sauce is bubbling and the meatballs are cooked through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.