Chef Christopher from Wrigley Mansion shares a recipe for lamb chops with a sauce that is full of flavor.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups cubed celery root (1-inch cubes)
• 1/4 cup of olive oil
• 1 cup of chicken stock or water
• 1/4 cup of chopped chives
• 4 lamb chops (6 oz or 3 bones of a rack)
• Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Simmer the celery root in enough water to cover. Cover stockpot and simmer for around 15 minutes or until tender.
Drain the celery root in a colander and then place in a blender.
Add the olive oil and stock or water and blend until smooth. Add chives and blend until sauce is green.
Season with salt and pepper to taste. To make a smoother sauce, strain through a fine mesh sieve (optional).
If you leave out the water, you can use the celery root as a puree as a great accompaniment like mashed potatoes.
Sautee lamb chops in olive oil over medium heat, preferably in a nonstick pan.
Sear, season with salt and pepper and cook to desired temperature depending on the thickness of the chops (rule of thumb is to cook one extra chop and cut to check doneness – that way you can’t go wrong).
When chops are done, remove from the pan and place in the center of the plate
Ladle celery chive sauce around the chops. You can also save some celery puree that hasn’t been thinned to use as an additional garnish.
