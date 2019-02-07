Kani Ankake Chahan
Crab fried rice
Serves 4
2 tbsp + 1 tsp toasted sesame oil
4 eggs (beaten)
2 green onions (thinly cut on the bias)
4 cups rice (cooked, warm, clump free)
1 tsp salt
Pinch black pepper
Ankake
8 ounces crabmeat (approx. 1 cup)
1 cup chicken stock
4 ounces iceberg lettuce leafs (cut into bite size pieces)
1.5 inch piece of ginger (peeled and julienned)
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
2 tsp potato starch (dissolved in 2 tbsp water)
Heat 1 teaspoon of sesame oil in a pan over high heat. Add eggs and gently scramble until set. Remove the egg and set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon of sesame oil in a pan over high heat. Add green onions and cook, stirring constantly, for about 30 seconds until you smell them. Add the rice and cook, stirring constantly for 30 seconds more. Add soy sauce, salt, pepper and cooked eggs. Cook, stirring constantly, for 30 more seconds then add the remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil and keep cooking for another 30 seconds then turn off the heat.
To prepare the Ankake, add the crab, chicken stock, lettuce, ginger, salt and pepper to a saucepan and bring to a boil over heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for about 2 minutes, mixing occasionally. Add the potato starch mixture and cook, stirring constantly, for about 15 seconds. Turn off heat.
Arrange 4 plates on a counter and ready a small bowl to serve as a rice mold. Spoon one fourth of the cooked rice into a bowl, then quickly flip the bowl over and rest it on top of the plate rice side down. Repeat with the remaining 3 plates. Pour about one-fourth of the Ankake either alongside each serving of rice or you can cover it, as you desire. Serve immediately.
