Lizi Heaps from The Food Nanny shares an easy recipe for Kamut pizza dough.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 cup of warm milk
• 1/2 cup of warm water
• 2 teaspoons of sugar
• 2 1/2 teaspoons of active dry yeast
• 1 tablespoon of olive oil extra virgin
• 1 3/4 cups of white Kamut flour
• 2 teaspoons of French gray course salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
Warm milk to lukewarm.
In a large bowl, combine lukewarm milk and lukewarm water.
Stir sugar in.
Sprinkle yeast on.
Gently stir and cover. Let sit for 5 minutes while it gets foamy.
Stir in the olive oil, flour and salt.
Mix with a wooden spoon or dough hook. (May also use electric mixer with a dough hook for kneading.)
Start kneading, dough will come together.
If it is still too sticky, put a dusting of flour down on surface and knead 10 minutes, until smooth and elastic.
The kneading is important. Set timer. Knead a bit and come back to it.
Drop ¼ teaspoon of olive oil in the same bowl dough was mixed in.
Cover with a lightweight dish towel. Leave in a warm, draft-free place for 2 hours.
Punch dough down, divide into 3 balls and let rest 15 minutes. (May put dough into freezer bags and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.)
After refrigeration, take dough out to let it come to room temperature and carry on.
Push each dough ball into desired thickness and shape by hand.
May also use rolling pin to roll dough out to desired thickness and shape.
Place on a very lightly oiled (olive oil) baking sheet or pizza pan. Pizza should cook almost as quick as on a stone if dough is thin. If thicker, allow for more time to bake.
If using a stone or pizza oven, preheat for about 1 hour prior to baking.
Place dough on pizza peel with a little flour underneath.
Dress pizza quickly so the moisture does not have time to stick to the peel. Remember to disperse ingredients evenly.
This makes for a crisper pizza. Too much cheese or too heavy on the ingredients will make pizza soggy.
Slide pizza onto hot baking stone or in pizza oven. Should bake about 6-7 minutes. Remove from oven. Place on cutting board to cut and serve.