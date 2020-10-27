Chef Matt Carter from The Mission shares a recipe for a sauce that goes great with steak, chicken or pork.
INGREDIENTS
J's green sauce
• 2-3 avocado
• 4 tomatillo
• 1 1/2 bunch of scallion
• 2-3 jalapeño
• 1 Anaheim pepper
• 1 poblano pepper
• 2-3 serrano peppers
• 5-7 fresh garlic cloves
• 1 teaspoon of cumin
• 1 bunch cilantro
• 2-3 limes
• 3-4 caps white vinegar
• 1 tablespoon of chile D’arbol or chiltepin
• salt
• 1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil
for mission chiltepin hot sauce
• 1/2 cup of salad oil
• 3-4 garlic cloves
• 1 tablespoon of chiltepin
• 1 each chipotle from canned chipotle
• 1/2 cup of peanuts
• 2 tablespoons of sesame seeds
• 1 tablespoon of salt
• 1 cup of vinegar
• 1 tablespoon of honey
INSTRUCTIONS
for green sauce
Toss jalapeños, serranos, Anaheim, poblano, tomatillo and half of the scallions with virgin olive oil.
Char all on a hot grill (you’re looking to burn/char the veggies, not cook them all the way through.)
Deseed and chop all veggies.
Make sure the scallions are diced small so when they are pureed, they don’t get caught in the blender.
Purée all ingredients except lime juice, vinegar and salt, to desired smoothness.
Adjust seasoning with vinegar, lime juice and salt.
Add more serranos, d’arbol chilis or chiletepin to make it spicy!
for chiltepin hot sauce
Toast peanuts, sesame seeds and garlic in salad oil.
Add chiltepin and chipotle. Purée in blender with salt, vinegar, and honey.
Pass through fine strainer.
If you want to go big, emulsify 1-2 oz. of the pork liquid into the sauce.