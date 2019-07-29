Chef Danielle from the Breadfruit and Rum Bar shares a flavorful recipe for salmon.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 teaspoon of Jerk rub
• 1/8 teaspoon of salt
• 6 ounces of salmon
• 1/4 cup of vegetable oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Pat dry the skin of the salmon and sprinkle skin with salt.
Season the flesh of the salmon with jerk rub.
Let salmon sit out at room temperature.
Heat cast iron pan with vegetable oil on medium-high heat until you see the oil shimmer. You can use a stainless-steel sauté pan, but do not use a non-stick pan or the skin will not crisp.
Lay salmon skin side down into cast iron skillet.
To prevent the salmon from buckling, apply light pressure to the fish with a fish spatula so the skin keeps in contact with the pan for about a minute.
Let salmon continue to cook until you see the edges of the skin brown and the flesh will turn opaque about 1/2 up the side of the fillet – about 3 minutes.
Gently slide a spatula under the fish to flip. If there is resistance, then the skin isn’t crispy enough yet and let it continue to cook for a bit longer.
Flip salmon over and cook for another 1-2 minutes for a thin fillet and 3-4 minutes for a thick fillet.
