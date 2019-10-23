Want to impress? Make this treat. Full recipe: https://bit.ly/2og2vEF

Chef Christopher from the Collins Small Batch Kitchen shares an easy recipe for deviled eggs with jamon.

INGREDIENTS

for mousse

• 12 Hard boiled eggs

• 4 ounces of Tasso Ham

• 3/4 cup mayonnaise

for filling

• 12 yolks

• 2 tablespoons of Creole Mustard

• 3 ounces of mayonnaise

• 1 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice

• 1 1/2 teaspoon of hot sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

for the mousse

To make the mousse, rough chop tasso ham and place in a food processor and puree

until very smooth and set aside.

Mash the yolks into a fine crumble using a fork. Add mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper, and mix well.

for the filling

Mash the yolks into a crumble using a fork. Add the remaining ingredients

and mix well.

to plate

Completely fill the bottom of the egg white with the Tasso Ham Mousse.

Pipe a tablespoon of filling on top. Garnish with chives

