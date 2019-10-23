Chef Christopher from the Collins Small Batch Kitchen shares an easy recipe for deviled eggs with jamon.
INGREDIENTS
for mousse
• 12 Hard boiled eggs
• 4 ounces of Tasso Ham
• 3/4 cup mayonnaise
for filling
• 12 yolks
• 2 tablespoons of Creole Mustard
• 3 ounces of mayonnaise
• 1 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice
• 1 1/2 teaspoon of hot sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
for the mousse
To make the mousse, rough chop tasso ham and place in a food processor and puree
until very smooth and set aside.
Mash the yolks into a fine crumble using a fork. Add mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper, and mix well.
for the filling
Mash the yolks into a crumble using a fork. Add the remaining ingredients
and mix well.
to plate
Completely fill the bottom of the egg white with the Tasso Ham Mousse.
Pipe a tablespoon of filling on top. Garnish with chives