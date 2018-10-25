Seafood Rundown
Yield: 4 Servings
Ingredients
Clams 2 LB
Shrimp 1 LB
EVO 3 T
Garlic 3 T
Tomato 2 C Chopped
Yellow Onion 2 C Chopped
Green Onion 2 C Chopped
Ginger Root ¼ C Skin On / Minced
Coconut Milk 3 C
Black Pepper 1 t
Thyme 3 T Picked / Packed
Habanero 2 EA Seeded / Split
Pimento 2 t Ground
Pickapeppa 1 t
Green Banana or Green Plantain 2 EA
Dumplin 8 EA
AP Flour 4 C
Salt 2 t
Water 1 ½ C
Green Banana/Plantain and Dumplin:
1. Bring a water to boil in a medium sauce pot.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine AP Flour, Salt and Water. Knead into a stiff dough. Poriton by 8. Fold each portion into a solid dumpling.
3. Cut ends off the Green Banana or Green Plantain. Make a slit long ways from one end to the other. Cut into 1/3 or ¼.
4. Add to Green Banana/Plantain and Dumplin to boiling water.
5. Boil for about 20 minutes until the Green Banana and Green Plantain are soft enough for a fork to go through.
6. Once soft, drain water from pot and set Green Banana/Green Plantain aside.
Rundown:
7. In a large sauce pot, on medium heat, add EVO and garlic. Let garlic brown.
8. Then add Tomato, Yellow Onion, Green Onion and Ginger. On medium heat with lid on, sweat for apx. 20 minutes until onions are soft. NO FOND ie no color on the vegetables! Stir occasionally.
9. Add coconut milk, black pepper, thyme, habanero, pimento and pickapeppa. Mix well.
10. Cover the pot and simmer on low for apx. 20 minutes until coconut turns thick.
11. Remove habanero.
12. Add boiled Green Banana/Plantian, Dumplin and raw Clams and Shrimp. Continue to cook until Clams open and Shrimp are no longer translucent.
13. Taste for salt and you are ready to eat!
