Chef Maggie Norris of Whisked Away Cooking School shares this recipe that was adapted from Gourmet.
Servings: 8
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup, 2 tablespoons whole milk
• 2 large eggs
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
• 3 tablespoons, 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• Jam, hazelnut spread, bananas, or whatever else you would like to put it your crepe!
• Confectioners sugar for dusting
DIRECTIONS
Blend milk, eggs, flour, granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons butter and salt in a blender, scraping down the sides once or twice. Blend until batter is smooth, which is about 1 minute. Let batter stand at room temperature 1 hour (this prevents tough crêpes).
Preheat oven to 250°F.
Add 1/2 teaspoon butter to skillet and brush to coat bottom. Heat over moderate heat until hot, about 30 seconds, then pour 1/4 cup batter into skillet, tilting to coat bottom evenly. Cook until underside is pale golden, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, then jerk skillet to loosen crêpe and flip crêpe with a spatula. Cook until underside is pale golden, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer crêpe with spatula to a work surface, turning over so that side cooked first is face down. Spread crêpe all over with 1 tablespoon jam (or other filling) and roll up jellyroll style.
Transfer to a heatproof platter and keep warm in oven. Make 7 more crêpes in same manner, transferring to oven (rolled crêpes can be arranged side by side or stacked like logs).
Dust generously with confectioners sugar.
