Chef Collins from The Macintosh Restaurant shares a recipe for spicy cheddar grits.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups of heavy cream
• 2 cups of chicken stock
• 1 cup of white or yellow grits
• 4 tablespoons of butter
• 4 ounces of white cheddar shredded
• 1/2 a cup of diced jalapenos, no seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
Add heavy cream and chicken stock in a pot and heat over medium high heat until bowling.
Slowly add grits while whisking.
Lower heat to low and cover.
Whisk grits every 3-4 minutes to keep grits from sticking.
Cook for 20-25 minutes.
Remove heat and add cheese a little at a time while whisking until completely incorporated.
Stir in jalapenos.
