Owner and Chef Sasha Raj from 24 Carrots Cafe shares a spicy recipe for some mac'n cheese.
INGREDIENTS
for roux base
• 1/3 cup flour
• 4 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 cups water
• salt and pepper to taste
for jalapeno cashew cheese
• 1 cup cashew
• 2 cups coconut milk
• 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
• 2 cloves garlic
• 1/3 cup roasted green chili
• 1-inch jalapeno
• 4 cups cooked elbow macaroni
INSTRUCTIONS
Toast the flour for the roux in the oil in a saucepan, and then whisk in the water till combined and thickens.
Separately, puree all the ingredients for the jalapeno cashew cheese together in a blender.
Add the jalapeno cashew cheese to the roux and mix well, thin if needed with a little water and season with salt and pepper.
Fold in elbow macaroni and serve up!
Perfectly topped with all your favorite southwest inspired toppings!