Owner and Chef Sasha Raj from 24 Carrots Cafe shares a spicy recipe for some mac'n cheese.

INGREDIENTS

for roux base

• 1/3 cup flour

• 4 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 cups water

• salt and pepper to taste

for jalapeno cashew cheese

• 1 cup cashew

• 2 cups coconut milk

• 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

• 2 cloves garlic

• 1/3 cup roasted green chili

• 1-inch jalapeno

• 4 cups cooked elbow macaroni

INSTRUCTIONS

Toast the flour for the roux in the oil in a saucepan, and then whisk in the water till combined and thickens.

Separately, puree all the ingredients for the jalapeno cashew cheese together in a blender.

Add the jalapeno cashew cheese to the roux and mix well, thin if needed with a little water and season with salt and pepper.

Fold in elbow macaroni and serve up!

Perfectly topped with all your favorite southwest inspired toppings!

