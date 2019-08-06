Chef Perry from Queen Creek Olive Mill shares a recipe for an Italian pasta salad full of wonderful flavors.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of bowtie pasta
• 1 cup of sundried tomatoes chopped
• 8 ounces of fresh mozzarella bocconcini cut in half
• 3/4 cup of marinated artichoke hearts cut in quarters
• 3/4 cup of kalamata olives, sliced
• 3/4 cup of pepperoncini
• 1/2 cup of calabrese salami cut into ribbons (optional)
• 1/2 cup of thinly sliced red onion
• 1/2 cup of fresh parsley chopped
• 1/2 cup of fresh basil chiffonade
• 1/2 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese
for dressing
• 1 cup of Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• 1/4 cup of Queen Creek Olive Mill White Balsamic
• 2 teaspoons of kosher salt
• 2 cloves of garlic crushed
• 2 teaspoons of each dry oregano and dry basil
• Fresh black pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Cook pasta according to package directions, in salted water for more flavor. Toss with a little oil to prevent sticking. Drain from pot and set aside to cool.
Place the rest of the salad ingredients in a large glass bowl and add the cool pasta.
Wisk all dressing ingredients in a separate bowl.
Pour dressing over salad, toss well and finish with the Parmesan cheese.
Keep in the fridge for 2-3 days.
