Barbara Fenzl from Les Gourmettes Cooking School shares a fast and easy recipe for a yummy appetizer, Chicken nachos.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup shredded cooked chicken breast
• 8 ounces of cream cheese softened
• 1 poblano chile, roasted, peeled, seeded and diced
• 3 Tablespoons finely chopped red onion
• 2 cloves garlic finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon of cumin
• 1-1/2 cups grated Monterey Jack cheese
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
• Approximately 6 dozen flat tortilla chips (2-1/2 inches wide)
INSTRUCTIONS
With an electric mixer, cream together all the ingredients except the tortilla chips until well blended.
Cover and refrigerate until ready to use but bring to room temperature before assembling so the mixture is spreadable.
When ready, preheat broiler.
Evenly spread each chip with a generous amount of the mixture.
Arrange chips on a baking sheet and broil about 3 minutes away from the heat until puffed and golden.
Transfer nachos to a platter. Serve warm and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.