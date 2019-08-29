Owner and Chef Lori from Hana Japanese Eatery shares an easy recipe for yummy wontons for any occasion.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pound of Ground pork or beef
• 3/4 cup green onion, chopped
• 2 tablespoons of (grated/chopped) Ginger
• 2 tablespoons of Soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons of Sesame oil
• 1/2 teaspoon of pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• 1 tablespoon of Sugar
• 1 teaspoon of Sake
• Wonton wrappers (about 3 packages)
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine protein and all seasoning together.
Cook under medium heat in a fry pan until well done.
Place cooked mixture in the middle of the flat wonton wrapper and fold into a triangle using water to seal the edges shut.
Fry at 325 degrees until golden brown.
Lay on paper towel covered plate to remove excess oil.
Enjoy!!!