Owner and Chef Lori from Hana Japanese Eatery shares an easy recipe for yummy wontons for any occasion.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 pound of Ground pork or beef

• 3/4 cup green onion, chopped

• 2 tablespoons of (grated/chopped) Ginger

• 2 tablespoons of Soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons of Sesame oil

• 1/2 teaspoon of pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon of salt

• 1 tablespoon of Sugar

• 1 teaspoon of Sake

• Wonton wrappers (about 3 packages)

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine protein and all seasoning together.

Cook under medium heat in a fry pan until well done.

Place cooked mixture in the middle of the flat wonton wrapper and fold into a triangle using water to seal the edges shut.

Fry at 325 degrees until golden brown.

Lay on paper towel covered plate to remove excess oil.

Enjoy!!!

