Owner and Chef Christopher Collins of The Macintosh shares an easy recipe on how to make a tasty walnut salad.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 teaspoons of olive oil
• 1/4 cup of yellow onion, minced
• 1/4 cup of celery, minced
• 1 teaspoon of garlic, minced
• 4 ounces of sausage, 1/4” diced
• 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar
• 1 apple, cored 1/4”
• 1/4 cup of walnuts, rough chop
• 3 cups of crusty day-old bread, 1” cubes
• 1/2 of cup chicken stock
• 1 egg
INSTRUCTIONS
Add olive oil to a large saute pan and cook onions and celery over medium heat FOR 3-4 minutes.
Add garlic and cook an additional 1 to 2 minutes.
Add sausage and cook through, stir in apples and apple cider vinegar and cook until apples soften.
Add mixture to a bowl along with bread, walnuts, chicken stock and eggs. Mix well.