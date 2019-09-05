Owner and Chef Christopher Collins of The Macintosh shares an easy recipe on how to make a tasty walnut salad.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 teaspoons of olive oil

• 1/4 cup of yellow onion, minced

• 1/4 cup of celery, minced

• 1 teaspoon of garlic, minced

• 4 ounces of sausage, 1/4” diced

• 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar

• 1 apple, cored 1/4”

• 1/4 cup of walnuts, rough chop

• 3 cups of crusty day-old bread, 1” cubes

• 1/2 of cup chicken stock

• 1 egg

INSTRUCTIONS

Add olive oil to a large saute pan and cook onions and celery over medium heat FOR 3-4 minutes.

Add garlic and cook an additional 1 to 2 minutes.

Add sausage and cook through, stir in apples and apple cider vinegar and cook until apples soften.

Add mixture to a bowl along with bread, walnuts, chicken stock and eggs. Mix well.

Recommended for you