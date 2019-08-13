Chef Collins from The Macintosh Restaurant shares a simple recipe for a tasty steak sauce.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups of Worcestershire sauce
• 1 cup of soy sauce
• 1 cup of balsamic vinegar
• 4 ounces of brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
• 1 tablespoon of Fish Sauce
• 3 bay leaves
• 1 bunch of fresh thyme
• 6 ounces of butter
• 1 tablespoon of black peppercorns
INSTRUCTIONS
Place all ingredients (except butter) in small pan and reduce by 1/2 on low heat.
Strain through fine mesh strainer and return to pan over low heat.
Slowly add in butter to emulsify.
