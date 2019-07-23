Chef Jennifer from the Market Restaurant & Bar shares a simple recipe for shrimp ceviche.
INGREDIENTS
• Kosher salt
• 1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined
• 7 limes, juiced
• 1 orange, juiced
• Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
• 1/4 cups of shallots, thinly sliced
• 1 jalapeño, minced
• 2 tablespoons of freshly chopped cilantro
• 2 tablespoons of hot sauce
• 1 avocado, sliced
INSTRUCTIONS
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Turn off heat, add shrimp, and poach until shrimp are pink and cooked through, about 3 minutes.
Drain, let cool, then chop shrimp into bite-size pieces.
In a large bowl, combine shrimp with lime juice, orange juice, shallots, and jalapeños. Season with salt, then let marinate in the refrigerator, 1 hour.
Stir in cilantro and season with salt and pepper.
Finish with olive oil, hot sauce and salt.
