Chef Jennifer Russo from The Market and Jennifer's Catering shares a recipe on how to make a pork schnitzel.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 boneless top pork loin chops (1/2-inch-thick, 1 1/2 pounds), trimmed
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• 1/3 cup of all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup of Panko
• Finely chopped parsley and chives
• 1 egg
• 1/4 cup of milk
• 6 tablespoons of oil
• Lemon
• Flaky salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Place chops between 2 sheets of waxed paper. With meat mallet or rolling pin, pound to 1/8-inch thick. Sprinkle both sides with salt.
Measure flour and bread crumbs onto separate sheets of waxed paper.
Whisk together egg and milk in bowl. Lightly coat cutlets in flour, shaking off excess; dip in egg mixture, then into panko, pressing crumbs to coat.
Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Working in batches, add cutlets to skillet; cook, turning once, until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.
Remove cutlets to warm platter. Serve immediately.
Finish with Lemon quarters and whole parsley leaves